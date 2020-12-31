Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.00

Wey Education plc (WEY.L) (LON:WEY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 33.51 ($0.44), with a volume of 380658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.48. The stock has a market cap of £49.89 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Wey Education plc (WEY.L) Company Profile (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services using an Internet-based platform to deliver teaching to students at primary, secondary, and of sixth-form age worldwide. It operates two school brands, InterHigh, an online school and Academy 21, which provides alternative education potions for other schools and businesses.

