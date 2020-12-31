Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Trading 19.5% Higher

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price traded up 19.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $4.96. 391,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 321,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $24.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.17.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

