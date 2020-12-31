Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) Shares Gap Up to $150.50

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $150.50, but opened at $159.00. Wilmington plc (WIL.L) shares last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 2,022 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £136.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.09.

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington plc (WIL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington plc (WIL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.