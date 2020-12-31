WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded WiMi Hologram Cloud from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIMI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.