Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Wize Pharma, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wize Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Wize Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES) and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis and SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SjÃ¶gren's) in the United States and other territories.

