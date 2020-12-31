XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 9.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares were up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $41.55. Approximately 24,286,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 24,844,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.53.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

