XRP (XRP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.69 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. XRP has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and $5.69 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00029945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00181640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00562809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00306017 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00083844 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00049273 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

