Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Up 0.6%

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 2,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.76% of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

