Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 84,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 156,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

