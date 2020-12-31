Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 2,553,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 899,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xunlei by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,665 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Xunlei by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Xunlei by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,657 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.