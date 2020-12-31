YAM v1 Price Up 4.5% This Week (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One YAM v1 token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003500 BTC on exchanges. YAM v1 has a total market cap of $29.33 million and approximately $15,519.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YAM v1 has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00039588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.00296044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.24 or 0.02036185 BTC.

YAM v1 Profile

YAM v1 is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

