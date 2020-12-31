YGGDRASH 1-Day Volume Tops $54,667.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $634,157.80 and $54,667.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00028093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00131131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00565968 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00163915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00310667 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049935 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.