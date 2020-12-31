Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yield10 Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

YTEN opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.