Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.64. 18,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,683,000 after buying an additional 2,785,879 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $58,685,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 716.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,001,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after buying an additional 2,633,738 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,585,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 133.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,840,000 after buying an additional 1,810,043 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

