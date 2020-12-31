Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report sales of $198.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $142.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $631.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $632.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $813.08 million, with estimates ranging from $795.73 million to $837.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other Cohu news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $320,695.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,019.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 81.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,115. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.74. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.