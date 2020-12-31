Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,445. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.85. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

