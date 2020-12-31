Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fanhua.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fanhua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the third quarter worth $251,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fanhua by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Fanhua by 64.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 41,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $781.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.80 and a beta of 0.85. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

