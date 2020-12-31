Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. IDEX also reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.27.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $196.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $199.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.79. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 223,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in IDEX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in IDEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IDEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,329,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

