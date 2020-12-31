Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lufax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Lufax stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 5,108,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,980. Lufax has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15.

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

