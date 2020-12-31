Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,920.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth about $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 136,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,944. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $303.17 million, a P/E ratio of 247.56 and a beta of 2.66.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.