Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 77,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,112. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

