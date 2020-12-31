Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INN opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $940.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

