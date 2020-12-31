Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 141,961 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 177.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 647,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,506. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

