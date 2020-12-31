Zacks: Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is ($0.22). Bally’s posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Bally’s stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 2.72. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

