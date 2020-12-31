Zacks: Analysts Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce $30.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.79 million to $30.84 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.94 million to $130.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $126.96 million, with estimates ranging from $126.82 million to $127.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

CARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of CARE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.72. 58,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,229. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

