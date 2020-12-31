Zacks: Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.67 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.65. Ichor posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.60. 6,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $712.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.37. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

