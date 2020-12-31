Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 500,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 388,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,078 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRWD traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 846,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,183. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.