Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KREF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $246,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $25,596.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,893 shares of company stock worth $8,593,506. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF stock remained flat at $$17.86 during midday trading on Friday. 343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

