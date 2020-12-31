Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.29. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,703 shares of company stock worth $48,306,224. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,338,000 after buying an additional 914,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after buying an additional 544,076 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.81, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

