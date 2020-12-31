Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.29. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,703 shares of company stock worth $48,306,224. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,338,000 after buying an additional 914,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after buying an additional 544,076 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.81, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.