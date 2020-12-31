Zacks: Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Semtech posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

SMTC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $325,399.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,424 shares of company stock worth $10,639,718. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

