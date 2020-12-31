Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce earnings per share of $2.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $9.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,794 shares of company stock worth $9,099,716. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $152.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.97. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

