Zacks: Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post $1.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.77. The Clorox reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. ValuEngine cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.53.

Shares of CLX opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $150.95 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after buying an additional 259,999 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Clorox by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

