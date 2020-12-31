Zacks: Analysts Expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Post -$1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $1.46. The company had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,984. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth $3,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 237.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 108,660 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2,947.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

