Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.04 Million

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post sales of $51.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.07 million to $52.70 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $49.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $205.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.32 million to $206.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $211.78 million, with estimates ranging from $206.69 million to $219.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

