Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). trivago reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.05 to $1.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in trivago in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 3,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.30. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

