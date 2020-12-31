Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. American Renal Associates reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Renal Associates.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARA shares. BidaskClub lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Renal Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

American Renal Associates stock remained flat at $$11.45 during midday trading on Thursday. 96,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,038. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $395.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 402.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the third quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Renal Associates (ARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.