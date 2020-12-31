Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to announce sales of $82.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the lowest is $80.63 million. CAI International reported sales of $103.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $342.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.43 million to $343.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $336.63 million, with estimates ranging from $314.96 million to $358.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAI. BidaskClub downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on CAI International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CAI International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CAI International by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CAI International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CAI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAI International by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. CAI International has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $553.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

