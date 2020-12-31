Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Cantel Medical reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cantel Medical.

CMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of CMD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.05. 10,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,171. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

