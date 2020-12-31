Zacks: Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CASI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 9,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,361. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.