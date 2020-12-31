Zacks: Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CASI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 9,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,361. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

