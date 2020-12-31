Zacks: Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 15,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the third quarter worth $702,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DURECT by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DURECT by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DURECT by 12.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

