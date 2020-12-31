Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.77. Equifax reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $191.17 on Thursday. Equifax has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

