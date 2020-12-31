Zacks: Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). HollyFrontier posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 339.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 175,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HFC opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.85. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.