Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $698.55 Million

Analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report sales of $698.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $725.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $677.10 million. The Middleby posted sales of $787.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. CL King cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 83.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Middleby in the second quarter worth $111,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 306.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 275.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Middleby in the second quarter worth $157,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIDD opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $149.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

