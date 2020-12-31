Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Hold

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

