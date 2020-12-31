Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTB. BidaskClub lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.00. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. Analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 89.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 188,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

