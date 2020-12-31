Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.64. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $60.97.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,905 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

