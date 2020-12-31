Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) to Strong-Buy

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, its earnings surprise history is decent, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in remaining. Efforts to strengthen core Tennessee banking franchise and inorganic growth strategies, supported by the company’s strong balance sheet position, keep us encouraged. Further, an improving credit quality is a tailwind. Also, given strong liquidity position, the company is less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. However, pressure on margin due to low interest rates and rising costs, on account of increasing compensation and benefit expenses, will likely deter the bottom line expansion. Nevertheless, the company recently announced to have passed the Fed's second round of stress test.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

NYSE:FHN opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.54. First Horizon National has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 91,025 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 428,195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 74,196 shares during the last quarter.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

