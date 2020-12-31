ZB Token (ZB) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $117.21 million and $9.51 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00275976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.37 or 0.01955568 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

