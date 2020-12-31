Zcoin Price Up 14.2% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000555 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.