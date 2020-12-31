ZCore Market Cap Hits $488,134.68 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $5.60 and $24.68. ZCore has a market capitalization of $488,134.68 and $11,893.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,428,132 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

